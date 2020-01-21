Paycom Software Rises 1.10% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $295.78 to a high of $300.18. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $296.52 on volume of 100,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Paycom Software have traded between a low of $123.73 and a high of $300.18 and are now at $299.49, which is 142% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.18% higher and 3.15% higher over the past week, respectively.

