Paychex Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.07%

Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $55.41 to a high of $59.11. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $58.70 on volume of 3.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Paychex Inc on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $85.67. Since that call, shares of Paychex Inc have fallen 32.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Paychex Inchas traded in a range of $55.41 to $90.54 and are now at $55.56. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.37% lower and 1.4% lower over the past week, respectively.