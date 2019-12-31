Patterson-Uti Falls 2.01% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Patterson-Uti (NASDAQ:PTEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.30 to a high of $10.52. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.33 on volume of 426,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Patterson-Uti has traded in a range of $7.68 to $16.27 and is now at $10.46, 36% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.

