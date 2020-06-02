Patterson-Uti Falls 10.14% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Patterson-Uti (NASDAQ:PTEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.54 to a high of $8.45. Yesterday, the shares fell 10.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.74 on volume of 2.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Patterson-Uti. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Patterson-Uti in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Patterson-Uti have traded between a low of $7.56 and a high of $16.27 and are now at $8.14, which is 8% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.