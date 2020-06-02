Patterson Cos Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.94%

Patterson Cos (NASDAQ:PDCO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.07 to a high of $23.68. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $23.22 on volume of 401,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Patterson Cos have traded between a low of $15.73 and a high of $25.25 and are now at $23.37, which is 49% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Patterson Cos and will alert subscribers who have PDCO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.