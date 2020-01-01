MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Patterson Cos is Among the Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (PDCO, MCK, ABC, CAH, HSIC)

Written on Wed, 01/01/2020 - 12:21am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest sales growth.

Patterson Cos ranks lowest with a sales growth of 383.2%. Mckesson Corp is next with a sales growth of 400.7%. Amerisourceberge ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 428.6%.

Cardinal Health follows with a sales growth of 693.6%, and Henry Schein Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 769.0%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Patterson Cos and will alert subscribers who have PDCO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest sales growth patterson cos McKesson Corp amerisourceberge Cardinal Health henry schein inc

Ticker(s): PDCO MCK ABC CAH HSIC

Contact Amy Schwartz