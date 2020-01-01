Patterson Cos is Among the Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (PDCO, MCK, ABC, CAH, HSIC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest sales growth.

Patterson Cos ranks lowest with a sales growth of 383.2%. Mckesson Corp is next with a sales growth of 400.7%. Amerisourceberge ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 428.6%.

Cardinal Health follows with a sales growth of 693.6%, and Henry Schein Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 769.0%.

