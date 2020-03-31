Patterson Cos is Among the Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (PDCO, MCK, ABC, CAH, HSIC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest sales growth.

Patterson Cos ranks lowest with a sales growth of 383.2%. Following is Mckesson Corp with a sales growth of 400.7%. Amerisourceberge ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 428.6%.

Cardinal Health follows with a sales growth of 693.6%, and Henry Schein Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 769.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Patterson Cos on March 11th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $21.13. Since that call, shares of Patterson Cos have fallen 24.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.