Party City Holdc has the Lowest PEG Ratio in the Specialty Stores Industry (PRTY, MIK, BBW, HZO, BGFV)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Party City Holdc ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Following is Michaels Cos Inc with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Build-A-Bear Wor ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00.

Marinemax Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.00, and Big 5 Sporting rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.00.

