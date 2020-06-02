Party City Holdc has the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Specialty Stores Industry (PRTY, HZO, TCS, ODP, SBH)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Party City Holdc ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.1. Following is Marinemax Inc with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.8. Container Store ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.6.

Office Depot Inc follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.9, and Sally Beauty Hol rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.2.

