Parsley Energy-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.57%

Parsley Energy-A (NYSE:PE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.65 to a high of $18.20. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $18.03 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Parsley Energy-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $22.11 and a 52-week low of $13.72 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $17.76 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Parsley Energy-A on December 13th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.26. Since that recommendation, shares of Parsley Energy-A have risen 5.1%. We continue to monitor PE for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.