Parsley Energy-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 6.09%

Parsley Energy-A (NYSE:PE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.98 to a high of $17.68. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $17.00 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Parsley Energy-A have traded between a low of $13.72 and a high of $22.11 and are now at $17.43, which is 27% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.