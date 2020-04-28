Parker Hannifin Rises 3.11% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $146.10 to a high of $149.35. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $137.42 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Parker Hannifin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $215.94 and a 52-week low of $93.00 and are now trading 58% above that low price at $146.48 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

