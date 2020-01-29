Park Ohio Hldgs has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Industrial Machinery Industry (PKOH, BRSS, OFLX, MLI, GGG)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Park Ohio Hldgs ranks highest with a an RPE of $2.6 million. Global Brass & C is next with a an RPE of $851,000. Omega Flex Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $715,000.
Mueller Inds follows with a an RPE of $564,000, and Graco Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $481,000.
