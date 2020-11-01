Park Electrochem has the Highest P/E Ratio in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry (PKE, PLXS, FN, JBL, BHE)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Park Electrochem ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 45.99. Following is Plexus Corp with a a P/E ratio of 28.21. Fabrinet ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 27.11.

Jabil Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 25.49, and Benchmark Electr rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 21.95.

