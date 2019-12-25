Park Electrochem is Among the Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (PKE, PLXS, FN, JBL, BHE)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Park Electrochem ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.3%. Plexus Corp is next with a an earnings yield of 3.5%. Fabrinet ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.7%.

Jabil Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 4.0%, and Benchmark Electr rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 4.5%.

