Park Electrochem is Among the Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Highest Projected Earnings Growth (PKE, JBL, IPGP, MEI, CTS)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Park Electrochem ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 59.0%. Following is Jabil Inc with a projected earnings growth of 21.1%. Ipg Photonics ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 16.8%.

Methode Elec follows with a projected earnings growth of 12.5%, and Cts Corp rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 11.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Methode Elec on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $36.27. Since that call, shares of Methode Elec have fallen 31.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.