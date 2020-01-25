Park Electrochem is Among the Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (PKE, PLXS, BHE, FN, CTS)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Park Electrochem ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.9%. Plexus Corp is next with a forward earnings yield of 4.0%. Benchmark Electr ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 4.3%.

Fabrinet follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.3%, and Cts Corp rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 4.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cts Corp on December 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $29.49. Since that recommendation, shares of Cts Corp have risen 4.4%. We continue to monitor Cts Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.