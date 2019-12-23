Paratek Pharmace Rises 9.43% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Paratek Pharmace (NASDAQ:PRTK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.01 to a high of $4.49. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $4.32 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Paratek Pharmace share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $7.39 and a 52-week low of $2.66 and are now trading 66% above that low price at $4.41 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Paratek Pharmace on November 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $3.77. Since that recommendation, shares of Paratek Pharmace have risen 6.9%. We continue to monitor PRTK for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.