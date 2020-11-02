MySmarTrend
Paratek Pharmace has the Highest Sales Growth in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (PRTK, COLL, NEOS, TTPH, NKTR)

Written on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 2:20am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest sales growth.

Paratek Pharmace ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,340,344.8%. Following is Collegium Pharma with a sales growth of 156,429.0%. Neos Therapeutic ranks third highest with a sales growth of 17,330.1%.

Tetraphase Pharm follows with a sales growth of 8,787.2%, and Nektar Therapeut rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 8,600.0%.

