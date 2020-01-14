Paratek Pharmace Falls 4.55% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Paratek Pharmace (NASDAQ:PRTK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.66 to a high of $3.88. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $3.83 on volume of 736,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Paratek Pharmace share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $7.39 and a 52-week low of $2.66 and are now trading 38% above that low price at $3.67 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.9%.

