Paramount Group is Among the Companies in the Office REITs Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (PGRE, CXP, PKY, FSP, EQC)

Written on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 2:13am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Paramount Group ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.78. Columbia Propert is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.84. Parkway Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.94.

Franklin Street follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.06, and Equity Commonwea rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.16.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Equity Commonwea and will alert subscribers who have EQC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Ticker(s): PGRE CXP EQC

