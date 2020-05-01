Par Pacific Hold is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry With the Lowest Beta (PARR, REGI, HFC, PSX, VLO)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Par Pacific Hold ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Renewable Energy is next with a a beta of 0.7. Hollyfrontier Co ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Phillips 66 follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Valero Energy rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.9.

