Par Pacific Hold is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (PARR, PBF, MPC, VLO, TSO)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Par Pacific Hold ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 65.6%. Pbf Energy Inc-A is next with a future earnings growth of 33.1%. Marathon Petrole ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 29.8%.

Valero Energy follows with a future earnings growth of 26.2%, and Tesoro Corp rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 26.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tesoro Corp on May 9th, 2017 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $83.02. Since that recommendation, shares of Tesoro Corp have risen 19.9%. We continue to monitor Tesoro Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.