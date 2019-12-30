Palo Alto Networ Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.17%

Palo Alto Networ (NYSE:PANW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $229.28 to a high of $233.51. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $230.66 on volume of 198,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Palo Alto Networ on October 23rd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $216.05. Since that recommendation, shares of Palo Alto Networ have risen 8.3%. We continue to monitor PANW for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Palo Alto Networ share prices have been bracketed by a low of $168.81 and a high of $260.63 and are now at $233.90, 39% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% lower and 0.83% higher over the past week, respectively.