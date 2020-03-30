Packaging Corp has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Paper Packaging Industry (PKG, IP, GPK, WRK, SEE)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Packaging Corp ranks highest with a an RPE of $452,000. Intl Paper Co is next with a an RPE of $411,000. Graphic Packagin ranks third highest with a an RPE of $371,000.

Westrock Co follows with a an RPE of $350,000, and Sealed Air Corp rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $304,000.

