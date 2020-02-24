Packaging Corp has the Best Relative Performance in the Paper Packaging Industry (PKG , IP , WRK , GPK , SON )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Paper Packaging industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG ) ranks first with a gain of 3.29%; Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP ) ranks second with a gain of 0.75%; and Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK ) ranks third with a gain of 0.74%.

Graphic Packagin (NYSE:GPK ) follows with a gain of 0.63% and Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.32%.

