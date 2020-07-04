Packaging Corp is Among the Companies in the Paper Packaging Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (PKG, AVY, WRK, BMS, SON)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Packaging Corp ranks highest with a FCF per share of $5.40. Following is Avery Dennison with a FCF per share of $5.20. Westrock Co ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.45.

Bemis Co follows with a FCF per share of $2.08, and Sonoco Products rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.60.

