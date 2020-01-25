Pacira Pharmaceu has the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (PCRX, AMPH, ZTS, CTLT, LLY)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Pacira Pharmaceu ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.5%. Amphastar Pharma is next with a forward earnings yield of 2.0%. Zoetis Inc ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.2%.

Catalent Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 2.7%, and Eli Lilly & Co rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 3.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Eli Lilly & Co on October 31st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $113.34. Since that recommendation, shares of Eli Lilly & Co have risen 24.6%. We continue to monitor Eli Lilly & Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.