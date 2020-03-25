Pacira Pharmaceu has the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (PCRX, AMPH, ZTS, CTLT, LLY)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Pacira Pharmaceu ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.8%. Amphastar Pharma is next with a forward earnings yield of 2.8%. Zoetis Inc ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.0%.

Catalent Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 3.9%, and Eli Lilly & Co rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 4.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Pacira Pharmaceu on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $45.63. Since that call, shares of Pacira Pharmaceu have fallen 37.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.