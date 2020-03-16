Pacira Pharmaceu has the Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (PCRX, ZTS, COLL, CTLT, LLY)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Pacira Pharmaceu ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 35.95. Zoetis Inc is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 35.35. Collegium Pharma ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 28.65.

Catalent Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.17, and Eli Lilly & Co rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.16.

