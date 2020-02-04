Pacira Pharmaceu is Among the Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (PCRX, AMPH, AKRX, SUPN, HZNP)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Pacira Pharmaceu ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 311.8%. Amphastar Pharma is next with a future earnings growth of 215.1%. Akorn Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 46.4%.

Supernus Pharmac follows with a future earnings growth of 35.2%, and Horizon Pharma P rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 21.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Horizon Pharma P on January 31st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $34.73. Since that call, shares of Horizon Pharma P have fallen 14.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.