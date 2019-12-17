Pacira Pharmaceu is Among the Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (PCRX, ZTS, COLL, CTLT, LLY)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Pacira Pharmaceu ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 46.73. Zoetis Inc is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 36.46. Collegium Pharma ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 34.90.

Catalent Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 27.64, and Eli Lilly & Co rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.18.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Collegium Pharma on August 20th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $11.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Collegium Pharma have risen 76.1%. We continue to monitor Collegium Pharma for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.