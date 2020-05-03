Pacific Premier Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.59%

Pacific Premier (NASDAQ:PPBI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.29 to a high of $25.77. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $25.57 on volume of 82,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pacific Premier have traded between a low of $24.73 and a high of $34.90 and are now at $26.46, which is 7% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pacific Premier and will alert subscribers who have PPBI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.