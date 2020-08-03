Pacific Ethanol has the Highest EBITDA Growth in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry (PEIX, INT, PSX, DK, NS)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Pacific Ethanol ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 257.1%. World Fuel Svcs is next with a EBITDA growth of 159.5%. Phillips 66 ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 121.0%.

Delek Us Holding follows with a EBITDA growth of 120.5%, and Nustar Energy L P rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 103.1%.

