Pacific Ethanol is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (PEIX, NS, INT, DK, ALJ)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Pacific Ethanol ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 13.0. Nustar Energy L P is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 9.5. World Fuel Svcs ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.2.

Delek Us Holding follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.3, and Alon Usa Energy rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.5.

