Pacific Bioscien has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (PACB, BIO, QGEN, NEO, A)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the lowest sales growth.
Pacific Bioscien ranks lowest with a sales growth of 303.6%. Bio-Rad Labs-A is next with a sales growth of 444.7%. Qiagen Nv ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 594.5%.
Neogenomics Inc follows with a sales growth of 595.2%, and Agilent Tech Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 642.6%.
