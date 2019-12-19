Paccar Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.21%

Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $79.68 to a high of $80.87. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $81.91 on volume of 183,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Paccar Inc have traded between a low of $53.43 and a high of $83.41 and are now at $79.97, which is 50% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Paccar Inc on October 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $70.73. Since that recommendation, shares of Paccar Inc have risen 16.8%. We continue to monitor PCAR for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.