Owens Realty Mor has the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Mortgage REITs Industry (ORM, HASI, DX, PMT, CMO)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Owens Realty Mor ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.9%. Hannon Armstrong is next with a forward earnings yield of 3.8%. Dynex Capital ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 4.1%.

Pennymac Mortgag follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.3%, and Capstead Mortgag rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 7.5%.

