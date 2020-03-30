Owens & Minor Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 32.21%

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.67 to a high of $8.75. Yesterday, the shares gained 32.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $6.07 on volume of 9.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Owens & Minor have traded between a low of $2.43 and a high of $8.75 and are now at $7.29, which is 200% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

