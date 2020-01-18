Owens & Minor has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Health Care Distributors Industry (OMI, PDCO, ACET, CAH, HSIC)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Owens & Minor ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.37. Patterson Cos is next with a FCF per share of $1.22. Aceto Corp ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.32.
Cardinal Health follows with a FCF per share of $2.51, and Henry Schein Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.96.
