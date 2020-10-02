Owens & Minor has the Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Health Care Distributors Industry (OMI, CAH, MCK, PDCO, ABC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Owens & Minor ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 31.9%. Following is Cardinal Health with a forward earnings yield of 8.6%. Mckesson Corp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 8.1%.

Patterson Cos follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.4%, and Amerisourceberge rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 7.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Owens & Minor and will alert subscribers who have OMI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.