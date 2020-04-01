Owens & Minor has the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Health Care Distributors Industry (OMI, ACET, CAH, PDCO, ABC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Owens & Minor ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.3. Following is Aceto Corp with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.0. Cardinal Health ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.7.

Patterson Cos follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.3, and Amerisourceberge rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.3.

