Owens & Minor is Among the Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (OMI, CAH, ABC, MCK, PDCO)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Owens & Minor ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.04. Following is Cardinal Health with a a price to sales ratio of 0.10. Amerisourceberge ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.11.

Mckesson Corp follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.12, and Patterson Cos rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.27.

