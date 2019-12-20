Owens & Minor is Among the Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (OMI, PDCO, CAH, ABC, MCK)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Owens & Minor ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 3.91. Patterson Cos is next with a a P/E ratio of 11.71. Cardinal Health ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 12.93.

Amerisourceberge follows with a a P/E ratio of 15.04, and Mckesson Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 17.49.

