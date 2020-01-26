Owens & Minor is Among the Companies in the Health Care Distributors Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (OMI, PDCO, CAH, ABC, MCK)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Owens & Minor ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 21.7%. Patterson Cos is next with a an earnings yield of 7.7%. Cardinal Health ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 7.4%.

Amerisourceberge follows with a an earnings yield of 6.2%, and Mckesson Corp rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 5.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mckesson Corp on January 10th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $144.34. Since that recommendation, shares of Mckesson Corp have risen 5.7%. We continue to monitor Mckesson Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.