Owens-Illinois Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 10.33%

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.56 to a high of $7.49. Yesterday, the shares fell 10.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $6.65 on volume of 721,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Owens-Illinois share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.09 and a 52-week low of $4.31 and are now trading 57% above that low price at $6.77 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.75% lower and 4.36% lower over the past week, respectively.

