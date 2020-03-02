Owens-Illinois Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.47%

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.53 to a high of $12.86. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $12.71 on volume of 490,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Owens-Illinois share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.26 and a high of $20.78 and are now at $12.65, 53% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.9%.

