Owens-Illinois Rising Today on Above-Average Volume (OI)

Shares of Owens-Illinois are trading today in above average volume, with the share price rising 5.7% to $6.82. Approximately 5.1 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 3.3 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Owens-Illinois. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Owens-Illinois in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Owens-Illinois has traded in a range of $4.31 to $20.09 and is now at $6.82, 58% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.24% lower and 5.96% lower over the past week, respectively.