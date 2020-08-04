Owens-Illinois Rises 7.31% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.83 to a high of $7.24. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $7.17 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Owens-Illinois share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.09 and a 52-week low of $4.31 and are now trading 67% above that low price at $7.19 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.39% lower and 3.68% lower over the past week, respectively.

