Owens-Illinois has the Lowest P/E Ratio in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (OI, GEF, BERY, CCK, SLGN)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Owens-Illinois ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 4.90. Following is Greif Inc-Cl A with a a P/E ratio of 12.49. Berry Global Gro ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 15.69.

Crown Holdings I follows with a a P/E ratio of 17.37, and Silgan Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 17.90.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Greif Inc-Cl A on August 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $35.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Greif Inc-Cl A have risen 27.9%. We continue to monitor Greif Inc-Cl A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.